Krafton will be publishing Nirvanana's Zeta

Krafton has announced that it has signed a global publishing agreement with developer Nirvanana for its upcoming game, which currently goes by the codename of Zeta. Set to launch in 2025 on PC and consoles, the game is said to be a character-based PvP title that "aims to capture the exciting depth and tension of real-time strategic gameplay, infusing it with a character-centric focus."

Speaking about the publishing agreement, Krafton's CEO, CH Kim has said: "Krafton is consistently searching for opportunities to collaborate with development studios such as Nirvanana. Their team's limitless potential is already driving work on a game that will strengthen our portfolio and its publishing capabilities.

"Krafton plans on sharing its global experience with Nirvanana so that the team can fully focus on developing Zeta."

The agreement will see Krafton and Nirvanana work together to launch the game in a couple of years, and will also see the duo working on some other plans relating to Zeta, including esports competitions.