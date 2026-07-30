Krafton wants to turn Subnautica into its "next franchise IP"

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For a while, it seemed as though there was no future for Krafton and developer Unknown Worlds, with the Subnautica franchise in disarray following a bizarre legal disagreement in regards to the publisher not wanting to pay out a promised developer bonus. This ended up being resolved earlier this month, likely around the time Krafton realised the value of Subnautica as an IP following the immense success of Subnautica 2's Early Access arrival, albeit if it did come at the cost of the studio's CEO having to resign.

Anyway, building on this further, now Krafton has announced its plans to turn Subnautica into "the next franchise IP", ultimately sculpting the underwater adventure series "into a lasting franchise".

This was all confirmed in the second quarter financial report for the ongoing fiscal year, where Krafton also notes the next step involves the following: "Focus on quality and community trust until full launch, while pursuing long-term franchise expansion."

In terms of Subnautica 2, the game surpassed five million sold copies within its first 22 days on the market, and again, it's only an Early Access project as it stands, meaning the evolution to the 1.0 build in given time, and subsequent launch on more platforms, will likely lead to an immense influx of players.