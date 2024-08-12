Krafton saves the Hi-Fi Rush and The Evil Within makers at Tango Gameworks

HQ

Microsoft was heavily criticised when the company suddenly announced the closure of Tango Gameworks, Arkane Austin and two other Xbox studios. Especially Tango lead to many questions, as several Xbox Game Studios heads had praised the studio after the launch of Hi-Fi Rush. Many hoped this meant we'd get a sequel to the game and/or other creative projects. It seemed like we were going to have to abandon that hope, but not any more.

Krafton, who's probably best known as the publisher of PUBG, reveals that it hasn't just acquired Tango Gameworks from Xbox, but also the Hi-Fi Rush intellectual property. The good news don't stop there either, as we're told Krafton "intends to collaborate with Xbox and ZeniMax to ensure a smooth transition and maintain continuity at Tango Gameworks, allowing the talented team to continue developing the Hi-Fi Rush IP and explore future projects", so it sounds like the people who haven't already found work elsewhere will get to keep making great games at the studio founded by Shinji Mikami.

What do you hope Tango Gameworks makes next?