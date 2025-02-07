Krafton reveals the official name for PUBG spinoff Project Arc

Krafton has long been exploring different avenues for expanding the PUBG: Battlegrounds franchise. This has included major and crazier spinoffs like The Callisto Protocol, but also much more succinct and fitting alternatives like Project Arc.

This is a top-down tactical shooter that puts two teams of five players against one another and asks them to battle it out in Rainbow Six: Siege-like combat. We played the game in 2024 for a short period and were generally quite impressed by what we experienced, and soon you'll be able to get a taste of it for yourself.

Because not only has Krafton now revealed that it is dropping the work-in-progress title of Project Arc for the official name of PUBG: Blindspot, but it is also soon set to debut a demo of the game on Steam. The demo will launch on February 21 and last until March 3, and will be used as a way for the developers at PUBG Studios to gather additional feedback and impressions to improve the game further ahead of its eventual debut.

As per why PUBG Studios decided to name the game PUBG: Blindspot, in a press release we're told: "PUBG Studios chose the name PUBG: Blindspot to reflect both the development philosophy and core gameplay elements. The PUBG brand in the title represents PUBG Studios' commitment to expanding into new genres, while Blindspot signifies the game's innovative blend of top-down shooting and vision-based tactical play, offering players a fresh and engaging experience."

There is currently no release date in mind for PUBG: Blindspot, but you can see the latest art for the game below.