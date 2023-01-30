Krafton plans to "expand powerful game-based IPs" in 2023

HQ

Krafton, the publisher of PUBG: Battlegrounds and The Callisto Protocol has shared an outline of what 2023 will have in store for the game company. Noted in a strategic discussion meeting with employees and then in a press release, we're told that Krafton will be looking to "remain steadfast in our ultimate vision to secure and expand powerful game-based IPs," as CEO CH Kim stated.

To add to this, the press release shares that Krafton will be looking into improving its publishing potential as well, through better organisational capabilities, better systems, and also in investments and opportunities with second-party publishers.

In terms of what Krafton sees as the future of games, the company also stated that it would be exploring both the web3 and the deep learning spaces, as the "growth in these areas cannot be guaranteed without investment, and that it is worth advancing into these technology verticals as they are closely related to game production technology," as Kim explained.

Lastly, Krafton confirms that PUBG will continue to be a "major priority" for the company but that these goals will all be looking to help the game company "develop a deeper catalogue of titles" for the future.