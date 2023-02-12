Krafton has opened a AAA game studio in Canada

HQ

Krafton has announced that it has opened another AAA game development studio, and that this one is based in Montréal, Canada. As noted in a press release, we're told that the studio will be led by industry veteran Patrik Méthé, but will also see a collection of veterans joining in leading roles, such as Benoit Frappier as a producer, Frédéric Duroc as game director, and Martin Paradis as technology director.

Otherwise, it's said that this studio, which is known simply as Krafton Montréal Studio will be aiming to hire 150 people over the next three years, and as for what game the developer will be working on, it's noted that the first project will be an adaptation of the Korean fantasy novel series, The Bird That Drinks Tears.

"We are thrilled to open our first Canadian AAA studio in Montréal, one of the world's top cities for video game production," said CH Kim, CEO at Krafton. "The local pool of creative and specialised talent is impressive, and we hope that many will join our team. Krafton Montréal Studio will be our third studio in North America and we have found a great leader in Patrik who has extensive experience bringing franchises to new heights."

Further information on the game has yet to be revealed, but as the studio is still in its hiring process, we probably shouldn't expect this adaptation for quite some time.