Krafton confirms the 24 participating teams for the first half of the 2026 PUBG Global Series

As we edge ever closer to the beginning of the 2026 PUBG Global Series season, now Krafton has revealed the 24 teams that will be in-attendance for the first half of the planned events of the season. These teams will appear in both Circuit 1 and 2 of the PGS (spanning PGS 1-6), and there are a bunch of familiar faces as the recently revealed 12 Partner Teams make up half of the organisations.

Beyond this, 12 other organisations have been invited, with two from each of the following regions: EMEA, North America, China, Thailand, Vietnam, and Korea. As per who the various teams are, you can see the full list below.

Partner Teams:



17Gaming



Anyone's Legend



DN Soopers



eArena



Four Angry Men



Full Sense



Gen.G Esports



Natus Vincere



Petrichor Road



Team Falcons



Twisted Minds



Virtus.pro



Invited Teams:



S2G Esports



Team Vitality



Furia



Team Liquid



JD Gaming



Change the Game



T1



Crazy Raccoon



Theerathon Five



Made in Thailand



The Expendables



Finhay Cerberus



No dates have been given yet for the upcoming events but we are expecting this to change very soon.