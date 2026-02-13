esports
PUBG: Battlegrounds
Krafton confirms the 24 participating teams for the first half of the 2026 PUBG Global Series
The previously named Partner Teams are joined by 12 invited organisations.
HQ
As we edge ever closer to the beginning of the 2026 PUBG Global Series season, now Krafton has revealed the 24 teams that will be in-attendance for the first half of the planned events of the season. These teams will appear in both Circuit 1 and 2 of the PGS (spanning PGS 1-6), and there are a bunch of familiar faces as the recently revealed 12 Partner Teams make up half of the organisations.
Beyond this, 12 other organisations have been invited, with two from each of the following regions: EMEA, North America, China, Thailand, Vietnam, and Korea. As per who the various teams are, you can see the full list below.
Partner Teams:
- 17Gaming
- Anyone's Legend
- DN Soopers
- eArena
- Four Angry Men
- Full Sense
- Gen.G Esports
- Natus Vincere
- Petrichor Road
- Team Falcons
- Twisted Minds
- Virtus.pro
Invited Teams:
- S2G Esports
- Team Vitality
- Furia
- Team Liquid
- JD Gaming
- Change the Game
- T1
- Crazy Raccoon
- Theerathon Five
- Made in Thailand
- The Expendables
- Finhay Cerberus
No dates have been given yet for the upcoming events but we are expecting this to change very soon.