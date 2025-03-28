English
Follow us
Gamereactor
esports
PUBG Mobile

Krafton announces slot allocation for the 2025 PUBG Mobile Global Championship

South-East Asia are the big winners with seven regional slots, but EU is close behind with six.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

We have to wait quite some time for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship for 2025 to happen, as it's scheduled for November and December this year. That doesn't mean there isn't news about it in the wild all the same, as Krafton has now announced the slot allocation for the tournament.

In total, 38 teams will be heading to Thailand later this year. We don't know these teams yet, as qualification will be handled in the months leading up to it. What we do know is how many teams each region will send, as the slots are spread as follows:


  • South-East Asia: 7

  • Central and South Asia: 6

  • Americas: 6

  • EU: 6

  • Middle-East and North Africa: 6

  • Africa: 1

  • Direct Invites: 7

As for how each slot will be earned regionally, Krafton has also provided a handy graphic, which you can see in the X post below.

PUBG Mobile

Related texts

0
PUBG MobileScore

PUBG Mobile
REVIEW. Written by Petter Hegevall

"Besides minor issues, PUBG Mobile takes the successful formula of the original PC version and moves it successfully to mobile devices."



Loading next content