Krafton announces acquisition of Last Epoch creators Eleventh Hour Games

Eleventh Hour Games (EHG), the studio that was born out of a subgroup of gamers and ARPG fans on Reddit in 2018, has been fully acquired by Krafton, in a deal for which the exact amount is not known, but a first payment of $96 million for 100% of the studio.

In 2024 Eleventh Hour Games (EHG) launched Last Epoch, a title that has been solidly cementing its player base and has managed to sell more than three million copies. The publisher has not lost sight of the team's potential. With this acquisition, Krafton secures a competitive IP in the crowded ARPG world and will bring Last Epoch from PC to consoles in the near future.

"Joining Krafton is a dream come true for Eleventh Hour Games," said Judd Cobler, CEO of Eleventh Hour Games. "Their deep-rooted passion for ARPGs aligns perfectly with our mission. With Krafton's support, EHG is poised to elevate the Last Epoch franchise to even greater heights. As a studio built from players of the genre, we couldn't be more excited about its future."

"We are thrilled to welcome Eleventh Hour Games to the Krafton family," said Maria Park, Head of Corporate Development at Krafton. "The team's commitment to the ARPG community and innovative approach to game development resonated strongly with our values. Their rise from a grassroots studio to a world-renowned ARPG developer is nothing short of remarkable. We believe this acquisition lays the foundation for the diversification of Krafton's genre portfolio and the expansion of distinctive IP franchises. This acquisition also reaffirms our unwavering passion for great games and the teams that create them. We will always support developers who put gamers first."

Have you played Last Epoch and what do you think of its future under the Krafton mantle?