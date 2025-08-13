KPop Demon Hunters song Golden hits top spot on Billboard Hot 100

HQ

Netflix has hit yet another major milestone with its animated feature KPop Demon Hunters. The song from the movie, Golden, has now hit the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

Many K-pop tracks have reached that position before, but this is the first time an all female band has achieved the feat. According to Billboard (via the BBC), the track reached 32 million streams in the first week of August alone, cementing its position as a hit.

Another song from KPop Demon Hunters reached number 8 on the Hot 100. The track Your Idol, performed by the fictional rivals of the protagonists in the film has been breaking through the charts since the film's release.

Netflix is already looking at options for sequels and even a live-action remake of KPop Demon Hunters, with a theatrical release planned that features sing-along versions of the films tracks.

