KPop Demon Hunters was the animated streaming movie that swept the world last year. It's not surprising that a sequel was announced shortly after the film garnered its latest hundred million views on Netflix, but don't get any hopes up for an imminent release.

It seems right now we'll be waiting until at least 2030 to get this movie on our screens. In an interview with Sony Pictures Animation's presidents Kristine Belson and Damien de Froberville, The Hollywood Reporter stated that the rumoured 2029 release date for KPop Demon Hunters 2 seemed farfetched. Belson tapped her nose, indicating the reporter was correct, and then stated that the two writers of the original film won't be getting started until after all the awards season buzz is over.

There is a lot of excitement for the sequel, though, with De Froberville saying the KPop Demon Hunters universe is as rich as Spider-Verse. "KPop will be the same thing. It's just like Spider-Verse. The world is so rich — the world of the demons and the pop star [element], what happened to Jinu. There's so much we could expand into," he said of the sequel.

It seems after promising Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse for 2024 and failing to deliver it, SPA knows a lot more about its production schedule right now, and can allow its animators the time necessary to deliver great animated features. Sadly, though, this does mean no KPop Demon Hunters 2 for probably around four years at a minimum.