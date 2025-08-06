KPop Demon Hunters is now one of Netflix's biggest movies of all-time

HQ

KPop Demon Hunters arrived on Netflix to quite a subtle debut, with many praising the film but it failing to land with the same fanfare and uproar as some other projects, like Wednesday: Season 2 and eventually no doubt the same as with Stranger Things: Season 5. But since that date the animated film has grown and grown and become more and more popular, so much so that it's now one of Netflix's biggest films of all-time.

In fact, KPop Demon Hunters has burst into the Netflix Top 10 charts recently, bringing in tens of millions of new views within the last week, elevating it all the way to fourth in the all-time English movies standings at 158.8 million views, which also equates to fourth in the English/Non-English standings too.

This level of success means that the movie is now also gunning for a podium spot, as it's around 13 million views away from overtaking Don't Look Up at 171.4 million views, and around 14 million from reaching Carry-On (172.1 million) in second as well. That's certainly doable for the increasingly popular animated effort, begging the question as to whether Red Notice should start sweating on its throne at 230.9 million views.

Have you seen KPop Demon Hunters yet and do you think it's worthy of its success, both on Netflix and in the music charts too?