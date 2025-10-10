KPop Demon Hunters goes platinum live on The Tonight Show

HQ

The success of KPop Demon Hunters continues to rise beyond the screen. Now, its soundtrack has officially reached platinum status. The announcement came live on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, where singers EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami received the award to their evident surprise. Performing as Rumi, Mira, and Zoey in the film, the trio has seen their song Golden dominate global charts and cement the movie's cultural impact. "This movie has affected all of us so much on an emotional level," they told Fallon. With streaming numbers soaring and fan enthusiasm still growing, KPop Demon Hunters shows no sign of slowing down. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so in the video below or at the following link. Go!