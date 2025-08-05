KPop Demon Hunters' fictional bands are currently dominating the music charts

HQ

Back when KPop Demon Hunters arrived on Netflix, we reported on the success that the film's fictional band was having in the real world music charts, which at the time had seen it climb high enough in the US Billboard Hot 100 to become one of the biggest original movie songs of all-time. Since then, it has only grown and grown in popularity.

As of writing, Huntr/x finds itself second in the Billboard rankings, with its song Golden falling only behind Alex Warren's Ordinary. This isn't the only song the band has in this chart however, as it's also got the 19th biggest song at the moment with How It's Done and the 31st biggest with What It Sounds Like.

Over in the UK, the success is similar as Golden actually tops the charts, holding the number one spot and ahead of Justin Bieber, Drake, Sabrina Carpenter, Ed Sheeran, Calvin Harris, and more. None of Huntr/x's other songs made the cut in the UK's Top 100, but some other bands from the movie did make appearances.

In the UK, Saja Boys, another fictional band from the movie, hold the 10th and 11th slots on the charts for their songs Your Idol and Soda Pop. Adding to this is the song Takedown from the band Twice, with the catch here being that this group is actually made up of real musicians. In the US, both Saja Boys songs also found success too, at 12th and 21st respectively, with Twice's Takedown reaching 76th. Beyond this, the song Free from the movie also reached 30th in the US charts.

Are you surprised by the success of this movie album?