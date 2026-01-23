KPop Demon Hunters dominates Netflix's latest What We Watched report

HQ

Netflix has released another What We Watched report, telling us just how many millions of views each of its major movies and TV shows received. We already know that KPop Demon Hunters is breaking records for the streamer, but when we see its numbers compared to even the second-biggest success of the same period, you realise how much of a monster the movie is.

In Netflix's report, we see that KPop Demon Hunters was viewed 482 million times in the second half of 2025, which doesn't even account for the film's first 10 days of release. Behind it in number 2 is Happy Gilmore, which "only" got 135 million views globally.

Over in TV, we see that Wednesday Season 2 held the top spot, but Stranger Things Season 5 nearly swept it away. We can probably expect to see it pop back up again in the next What We Watched report, as a lot of the Season 5 finale data will tick over into the first half of 2026. Overall, users spent 96 billion hours watching stuff on Netflix in the last 6 months, up by 1 billion from the first half of 2025.

