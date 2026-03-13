KPop Demon Hunters 2 officially confirmed by Netflix

HQ

We've been talking about a potential KPop Demon Hunters sequel for some time, and while it seemed a sure thing that Netflix would commission a sequel to the most popular film of all-time on its platform, now we have it in writing. HUNTR/X is coming back for an encore, as KPop Demon Hunters is officially returning.

In the Netflix Tudum article, we see directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans will be returning, as part of an exclusive, multiyear writing and directing deal with the pair, that will see them produce multiple animated projects for Netflix. KPop Demon Hunters 2 will be the first of those projects.

"I feel immense pride as a Korean filmmaker that the audience wants more from this Korean story and our Korean characters," Kang said. "There's so much more to this world we have built, and I'm excited to show you. This is only the beginning."

"These characters are like family to us, their world has become our second home. We're excited to write their next chapter, challenge them, and watch them evolve — and continue pushing the boundaries of how music, animation, and story can come together," Appelhans added.

KPop Demon Hunters 2 currently doesn't have a release date, but it's believed the film could be targeting a 2029 release at the absolute earliest, with the actual date probably being later.