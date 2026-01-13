KPop Demon Hunter writers created a script for a Lord Farquaad movie

HQ

While he may have met his apparent end in the belly of the dragon during Shrek, Lord Farquaad's story might not be complete. At least, that's according to KPop Demon Hunters writers Danya Jimenez and Hannah McMechan, who penned a script about the little villain.

This comes via The Hollywood Reporter, from an article mainly detailing the pair's work with Tim Burton on the upcoming Attack of the Fifty Foot Woman remake. Towards the bottom of the piece, we see that DreamWorks did take the script about Lord Farquaad, but the project's status is currently unknown.

Other projects Jimenez and McMechan have penned include a Cheech & Chong biopic, as well as an original feature, an original series, the Apple TV series Brothers starring Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, and more. It's safe to say they're pretty busy, and so it may be the case Lord Farquaad's untold story remains forever in a DreamWorks vault.