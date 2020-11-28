KPOP band BTS partners with Maplestory

You're watching Advertisements

Maplestory has announced a partnership with KPOP superband BTS. The collaboration between the band and the Maplestory IP will see an in-game partnership, still yet to be revealed, however, up until it is, fans can look forward to a series of YouTube videos where the band talks about the childhood Maplestory memories.

The first Maplestory X BTS video is already available to watch right now at the YouTube channel, where the band talks about their top memories about the game, in an informal reminiscent meeting. You can check it out here.

For more news on the collaboration, be sure to keep an eye out on Gamereactor, for when the actual in-game part of the partnership is revealed.