KPL Dream Team are the Honor of Kings Invitational Midseason winners

You may not be as familiar with Honor of Kings as you would be with some of the other games featured at the Esports World Cup, but this title has delivered one of the largest tournaments at the festival as a whole.

Known as the Invitational Midseason 2024, this event brought together the best teams in the world to fight over a slice of a $3 million prize pool, and now that the event has concluded, we know who has gone home with the lion's share of the cash prize.

KPL Dream Team has been crowned champion after overcoming LGD Gaming MY in the finals, meaning the team is heading home with $1 million in prize money. The team is also being rewarded with a slate of Club Points to be used in the Club Championship too.