KOTOR creator returns with more galactic adventures in Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic

And after the preliminary announcements, it was time to unveil the big announcements of the night at The Game Awards 2025. There's a lot we already knew, but the first big World Premiere definitely caught us a little off guard. An excited Geoff Keighley showed the first images of Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic, the next big game in the galactic saga.

In the Star Wars FOTOR trailer (as it's now becoming known) we've only seen a few figures landing on a ship and a partial face with a blue lightsaber lighting up next to it. A face that clearly looks like that of Meetra Surik, the protagonist of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. It's plausible to imagine that Fate of the Old Republic will pick up the story after the end of KOTOR 2, as it will be directed by the same person, Casey Hudson of Arcanaut Studio.

There is currently no release window for Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic, but it seems likely that Lucasfilm Games and Disney will be pushing to make it coincide with the franchise's 50th anniversary celebrations in 2027. It is confirmed to be in development for PC and consoles, but there is no confirmed platform list.

Are you excited about Star Wars FOTOR?