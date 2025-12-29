Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti wins snap election, ends political deadlock

HQ

Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti just won a decisive victory in Sunday's snap election, ending a months-long political stalemate and strengthening his mandate to govern. His Self-determination party won just over 49% of the vote, enough to form a majority with minor coalition partners.

The deadlock had paralysed parliament for most of 2025, delaying about €1bn in international funding. Kurti now plans to push domestic reforms, including welfare expansion and higher public-sector wages, as well as advance Kosovo's EU ambitions.

Challenges remain, including strained relations with Serbia, weak health and education systems, and lingering fallout from EU sanctions imposed in 2023. The EU has since moved to lift those measures, easing pressure on Kurti's government.