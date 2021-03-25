Kosmokrats launches for Switch today

You're watching Advertisements

Kosmokrats launched for PC in November last year and was generally appreciated for it's clever puzzles and satirical comedy. Today, it is time for another big audience to enjoy the game, and that is Switch owners, as Kosmokrats is now available for Nintendo's hybrid console.

It only needs 1.9 gigabyte storage space and will let you build a space fleet in a way you simply have not done this before. Or as the description from the Nintendo.com page puts it:

"Kosmokrats is the people's zero-gravity, comedy adventure game! Pilot your drone. Make new friends including Bill Nighy. Construct a utopia. Drink vodka. Build a mighty space fleet. Earn Potatoes. Shape your own narrative. Humanity's fate depends on you, Comrade!"