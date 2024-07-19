koROBO, the spiritual successor to the Gamecube classic Chibi-Robo, announces the launch of its Kickstarter

Kickstarter has long been an ideal platform for studios to get projects off the ground that publishers have either discarded due to risk or because they don't see their viability. That's when fans and crowdfunding come in, and thanks to this, studios have been saved in difficult times, as was the case of Obsidian with Pillars of Eternity. Now it's the turn of the former developers of Skip Ltd, the studio that gave us the great Chibi-Robo on Gamecube, to make a comeback.

Tiny Wonder Studio, the new team made up of many of those veterans, has announced the launch of a campaign on the crowdfundind platform to develop koROBO, a spiritual successor to Chibi-Robo, which will be "a 3D action adventure platformer, on 22 July.

According to the BitSummit event taking place in Kyoto (thank you, VGC), we learn that koROBO will be a cozy game in which players "will help out the family, perform tasks around the home, meet the many denizens that inhabit the apartment building, and defend Tom and those he loves from a mysterious enemy... that can travel through space-time," the studio says.

If they get enough funding, they also promise to bring the koROBO adventure to consoles, so keep an eye on their Kickstarter page if you want to support the project.