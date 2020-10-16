Korn joins forces with World of Tanks Blitz for Halloween event

You're watching Advertisements

Wargaming has announced that they have collaborated with the iconic rock band, Korn for a limited time Halloween event in their mobile title, World of Tanks Blitz. Set to bring a brand new game mode, the collaboration will also be revealing Korn's music video for the song, Finally Free on their upcoming album, The Nothing.

"I really like World of Tanks Blitz. It's true to the era, there are a lot of great tanks in there, and you don't just jump in and start shooting," said Jonathan Davis, lead vocals of Korn. "I think there is a connection between rock and video games because video games are intense and rock 'n' roll music is intense. It seems like they have always gone hand in hand.

Korn's debut on World of Tanks Blitz will feature in the Convergence, a five-stage event where players can unlock a whole bunch of limited band-related artwork and special items through in-game challenges. The Convergence will also introduce the Burning Games mode, which will task players with winning before their tank's health is drained as the game progresses. Burning Games is available to all Tier V tanks, and will run between October 16-24.

"Wargaming is no stranger to musical collaborations, having teamed up with Iron Maiden, Swedish metallers Sabaton, and punk rock outfit, The Offspring, for previous projects," said Andrey Ryabovol, Product Director of World of Tanks Blitz. "Korn is the perfect partner for our Halloween event, and we can't wait for rock fans and World of Tanks Blitz players to experience this exciting collaboration."

Be sure to check out the collaboration before the event leaves in late October.