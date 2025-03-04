Korean pantheon arrives in Smite 2 with the addition of Princess Bari

HQ

Hi-Rez Studios and Titan Forge promised a lot of characters for Smite 2 in the run up until the summer, so many in fact that we are expecting a character being added on a weekly basis. Many of these are former Smite characters that have been improved and enhanced for the sequel game, but there are also completely new characters promised too, and we're getting one of those very soon.

This character will be known as Princess Bari, and she will be the first member of the Korean pantheon that is arriving alongside her. She will be a magically-powered geared character that utilises ranged attacks and excels with strength and intelligence statistics to enable hard-hitting abilities and basic attacks.

As for those unfamiliar with Princess Bari, a description of the character's lore has been shared: "Born as the seventh daughter to a king who longed only for a male heir, Princess Bari was cast aside at birth—deemed unworthy by her own family. When her father fell gravely ill, however, it was Bari who journeyed across mortal and spirit realms to obtain the divine waters needed to restore his life.

"This act of profound selflessness not only healed her father but also bestowed Bari with divine power. Now a powerful shaman, she stands as a guiding light between the living and the dead. She harnesses her gifts to protect the vulnerable and uphold the delicate balance of both realms."

Looking at her abilities, we're told that she's a hybrid god that excels "at the traditional carry role through Strength while being a more flexible caster with Intelligence." She has a kit made to be chained together, a set of abilities that can have extra cooldown usages and powerful bonuses, and even teamwide death immunity elements, which will no doubt massively shake up the action.

Take a look at Princess Bari in the image below, and as for when she will debut in Smite 2, while the firm date is unclear, the former schedule promised a character on Week 8, so in the coming weeks.