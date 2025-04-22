Korean Crazy Raccoon wins the Overwatch Champions Series Champions Clash

HQ

The first major in the 2025 Overwatch Champions Series has come to a close as over the weekend the Champions Clash event concluded and saw a Korean team stand firm and take home the trophy for the Chinese-based tournament.

After a gruelling round of action, Crazy Raccoon managed to come out on top after defeating its Korean rival and current world champion Team Falcons in the grand finale in a 4-2 fashion.

This result has seen the team heading home with a bit of prize money and the trophy but also direct qualification to the next major of the season, the Midseason Championship, which will happen as part of the Esports World Cup in the summer, and offer a whopping $1 million prize pool to fight over.