Korea approves Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition

The 38th country has now approved the deal.

Another major market has now approved Microsoft's intended acquisition of Activision Blizzard, as South Korea's Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) has now given a thumbs up with unconditional approval while adding that there is "no Concerns of restriction of domestic competition".

This makes South Korea the 38th country that has approved this deal, with UK's CMA being the only one so far declining the acquisition, citing risks for the cloud gaming market as the reason. Microsoft and Activision Blizzard will try to overturn the CMA decision.

