Kong: Survivor Instinct, based on the Monsterverse movies, launches October 22

After last spring Godzilla x Kong movie, Legendary's King Kong will roar once again this year, this time in a videogame called Kong: Survivor Instinct, which has revealed its release date for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC: October 22.

Unlike last year's Skull Island: Rise of Kong, this game will not star the giant ape, but a regular human being, a survivor trying to find his daughter in the rubbles of a kaiju battle.

Developed by 7Levels and endorsed by Legendary Pictures, it is a 2.5D action adventure metroidvania title, with challening combat, exploration and survival. Exploring destroyed buildings, you will have to avoid fires, toxic gases and structures on the verge of collapsing.

There will be enviromental puzzles and also some combat, against smaller monsters and other hostile human survivors, including mercenaries lead by Alan Jonah (Charles Dance's character in Godzilla: King of the Monsters). Thankfully, we have the ORCA, a device capable of controlling the giant monsters, as seen in said movie.

Than includes Kong, who will appear from time to time, giving spectcle to an otherwise human story about the consequences of the giant kaiju battles in the Monsterverse. A very unexpected approach for a "King Kong game", that will launch on October 22 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series.