Kong and Godzilla face a "bigger" threat in latest look at Season 2 of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

HQ

While we will have to wait a little longer for the next major theatrical event in the Monsterverse, as Godzilla x Kong: Supernova is set to stomp into cinemas in 2027, the wider narrative and story will be expanding this winter as part of the second round of episodes for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

The Apple TV series will be making a return as soon as the end of February, and with this getting closer, a new trailer and look at the show has been shared, wherein we get to see Godzilla and Kong returning and facing off with another world-shaking Titan threat. The exact nature of this problem is not mentioned, but we are told that it's "bigger" than both of the Titan heroes and that humanity "made a mistake" in its recent endeavours...

There is a brief teaser of this new monster at the end of the trailer below, with fans speculating that it could be either the Kraken or even perhaps Biolante, but nothing is certain as of the moment.

What we do know for certain is that we won't remain in the dark for long as Monarch: Legacy of Monsters will be back for its second season on Apple TV on February 27.