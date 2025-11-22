Konfa Games tells us about the next chapter in the Despot saga

During our time at BCN Game Fest this year, we had the opportunity to catch up with Konfa Games to learn more about what the studio has in its pipeline. As part of an interview with developer Nikolai Kuznetsov, which you can see below with localised subtitles, we queried about how this project is connected to the wider Despot world.

"Yeah, our first game, Despotism 3K, it was started when Despot, how to say, they started to control humanity. And now it is much later when Despot already, how to say, control all the Earth, but Earth was destroyed by aliens. He took some humans, made very fast spaceship and he moved to fight with this union of aliens who are smart and why they destroyed Earth?

Because they are afraid of evil AI. There is a reason for it."

With a roguelike design to it, we also inquired about how Konfa Games is approaching this and what to expect on this front. To this end, Kuznetsov told us that it will have more in common with Balatro and FTL, with ways to change the gameplay between runs but not with permanent upgrades.

"It's only unlocking. It's unlocking new spaceship, new artifacts, new models for spaceship, but it's not about meta progression. I mean, you cannot be, how to say, you can't increase your health or increase your damage between runs, only different modes, different spaceships, yeah, like that. We like more meta progression like in FTL or Balatro when you have very many content and you instantly can replay and beat the game again with different, how to say, different things."

Lastly, we asked about the timeline for the game and what to expect in the form of announcements and launch windows. Kuznetsov gave us an insight.

"We are moving to open demo, we will announce game soon and right now it is closer to vertical slice because we have a tutorial and we have all our content from the start, you just press play and you have very many many things what is hard to understand and our next step it will make a smooth start for the players and after we'll finish with it, we'll make announce and public demo."

Again, don't miss the full interview with Konfa Games below.