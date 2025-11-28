Konaté deal with Real Madrid is off after worsening performances in Liverpool

HQ

Real Madrid has been for a long time monitoring Ibrahima Konaté, the 26-year-old French centre-back who has been playing for Liverpool since 2021. His contract with the English team ends in 2026, and the club was reportedly not interested in renewing him, a perfect situation for Real Madrid, who could hire him next summer for free, in a similar way than they did last year with Trent Alexander-Arnold.

However, the situation has changed: according to The Athletic, Real Madrid has informed Liverpool that they won't proceed with Konaté for 2026. The deal is off. No reason was given, but this information comes days after Konaté was put to blame for the 1-4 defeat against PSV Eindhoven in Anfield, with a series of errors that caused Arne Slot to replace him during the break. He was also responsible for two of the three goals conceded against Nottingham Forest the previous weekend...

In the shockingly bad run for Liverpool in Premier League -the worst since 1953 apparently-, Liverpool has scored 18 goals and conceded 20 goals, with Konaté, as centre-back, being responsible for many of them. Strangely, one of the best performances for Konaté this season was against Real Madrid in Champions League, which soothed the criticism against Konaté, but only temporarily. And Real Madrid is no longer interested in him, which will surely sadden Kylian Mbappé, as they are teammates and friends from the French national team...