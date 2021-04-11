Final Fantasy VIII RemasteredHow to play Kingdom HeartsCyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsLife is Strange True ColorsRanking Monster Hunter Criatures
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Pitch Clash

Konami's Pitch Clash is now in open beta

The beta is for Android users and it runs until April 20.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Konami has revealed that an open beta for its upcoming strategic football mobile title Pitch Clash is live now for Android users and will run until April 20.

The free-to-play title is said to include popular licensed football teams from across the globe and it also features more than 10,000 licensed players. The game is said to be largely accessible with simple-to-learn mechanics and the option to pick up and play matches at any point. No official release date has been revealed for Pitch Clash as of yet, however.

You can install the beta version by clicking on the following link.

Pitch Clash

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy