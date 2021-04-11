Konami's Pitch Clash is now in open beta

Konami has revealed that an open beta for its upcoming strategic football mobile title Pitch Clash is live now for Android users and will run until April 20.

The free-to-play title is said to include popular licensed football teams from across the globe and it also features more than 10,000 licensed players. The game is said to be largely accessible with simple-to-learn mechanics and the option to pick up and play matches at any point. No official release date has been revealed for Pitch Clash as of yet, however.

You can install the beta version by clicking on the following link.