Konami unveils major update 4.4.0. for eFootball

HQ

A few minutes ago, Konami radically changed the communication with players of its football title eFootball by offering a live stream called eFootball Connect, where they explained the new features coming to the game tomorrow, April 17th, in the Major Update 4.4.0.

This update is divided into categories: Gameplay, player progression and useful features.

Cross-play will be available, and matchmaking will be streamlined. The Smart Assistant will also be available for use in the eFootball League, making it easier for more players to access this and all game modes, as it will be extended to all of them. Player backup will also be added to store players, and the current limit of 900 players will be increased to 1,400, subject to payment of GP Points.

A new Advanced Coaching Program is also coming to the game, where you can boost a certain skill in a player beyond the current limit. From passing, shooting, dribbling... to the penalty taker or the acrobat jumping into the box. Also added is the possibility to delete a player's skill to make room to acquire a different one.

In the Q&A session afterwards, the game's producers answered questions raised by fans, such as improvements to eFootball's attacking and passing systems. They say these have been fine-tuned, and the AI of opposing players has been tweaked.

One of the most pressing issues for players was lag in PvP matches, especially when connecting through the game server. An antenna has now been added next to the player's name in the match to show the connection speed in the match and a latency graph is provided at the end of the match. In addition, Konami has shared a list of servers to make it easier to choose a server that matches your location and connection speed.

The 4.0.0. Major Update for eFootball will arrive tomorrow after the scheduled maintenance of the game. Are you going to try it out?

You can watch the full eFotball Connect stream below.