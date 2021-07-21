Konami unveils eFootball, a free-to-play game from the makers of PES

Konami has announced a new football game, but this one won't fall under the PES name. Known as eFootball, the game is a free-to-play simulation football experience that is being built on Unreal Engine, and will be releasing on PC, console (last and new-gen) and mobile - with crossplay coming post-launch.

The description for the game in a press release does state that eFootball "represents a fresh approach for the long-running franchise, previously known as Pro Evolution Soccer", and that it will be launching globally this Autumn - although we lack an exact date right now.

The game will also be a digital-only title, with Konami planning on adding new content and game modes after launch. The publisher has stated that certain game modes in the future, will be sold as optional DLC, giving players the choice to experience the game as they see fit.

As for the other features that are noted, Konami has stated that the evolved game engine has allowed them to introduce a feature called Motion Matching, which aims on making player animations as real as possible, and sounds a lot like what EA is doing with HyperMotion in FIFA 22. The main difference is that Konami will be bringing this feature to all iterations of eFootball, which does include the PC, mobile, and last-generation console editions.

While we don't have an exact release date just yet, as mentioned above, Konami has released the first roadmap of content, which will span throughout Autumn and into Winter. You can take a look at it below, as well as the announcement trailer.