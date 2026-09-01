Konami to show off more from new Castlevania, Silent Hill, and Rev. NOiR this week

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If you haven't yet had your fill of showcases after an incredibly busy and eventful Gamescom, then you're in luck, as Konami is presenting a Press Start livestream this Thursday, to showcase it's upcoming games.

If you're worried about Konami's Press Start stream clashing with the previously announced Sony State of Play, then you needn't be concerned. The Konami stream starts from 11:00AM ET (as per Gematsu) or 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST. It'll be available to watch on YouTube in English and Japanese.

As for what we'll see on the stream, we can imagine we'll get some more gameplay for the new Castlevania and Silent Hill games, as they'll be out in the next few weeks. Rev.NOiR is a bit of a different case, but the mysterious new JRPG could get a release date or window reveal. eFootball: Kick-Off! and Project Zircoin are also set to appear on the showcase.