Konami to host a Press Start showcase later this week

Summer event season is almost over, right? Not if you're a Konami fan. The Japanese company has revealed that we can soon look forward to a dedicated Press Start event, one that will hone in and focus on it's "latest franchises," including Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater and Silent Hill f, both of which recently appeared at the State of Play event hosted by PlayStation.

The show will also enable developers to directly speak to fans, and according to a press release, we can look ahead to a show that spans 37 minutes in duration and will offer not just "extended looks" at August's Metal Gear remake and September's Silent Hill debut, but also "more".

The show itself will happen on June 12 at 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST, and you can tune in here to catch it live.