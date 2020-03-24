Konami states that the Silent Hill rumors are false

There have been plenty of rumours going around lately regarding Silent Hill, which reportedly is under development with involvement from Hideo Kojima and Sony (some rumours claim Sony is also working on a new Castlevania game). But now Konami has spoken up regarding this, and it seems as though the rumours are not true.

A Konami representative says:

"We're aware of all the rumors and reports but can confirm that they are not true. I know it's not the answer your fans may want to hear."

This doesn't mean we'll never get a new Silent Hill though, as the rep continues:

"It's not to say we are completely closing the door on the franchise, just not in the way it is being reported."

Basically, feel free to wish for more Silent Hill - just don't expect it to be created by Hideo Kojima and Sony in the way the rumours have suggested.

Thanks Rely on Horror