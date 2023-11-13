Konami revives Team Silent under new name and direction

HQ

The last few months have seen a major shift in strategy for Konami, which seems to have reopened its eyes to the games market after years of scaling down and deconstructing its internal development teams. Mobile games and Pachinko have instead been dubbed the future of the once strong game creator, which, as you know, also forced out one of the most iconic creators in the industry - Hideo Kojima.

But it's never too late to change your mind, and with the remake of Silent Hill 2 just a few months away, it seems that Konami is once again planning to revive Team Silent, the team that was once internally responsible for the game series - but under the new name of Silent Production Team. The new team is expected to assume responsibility for the series' future titles, be they new ones or remakes.

As a result, Konami is now searching high and low for talent to fill these new positions, and it seems that the future of the series is bright. Very pleasing news, to say the least, and the thought of more titles from the iconic horror series us very excited.

What do you say, do you hope for more remakes or would you rather the focus be on developing completely new ones?