Konami reveals case of "improper behaviour" at recent eFootball tournament

It seems like a recent eFootball tournament has not at all gone as planned. Konami has taken to the official social media channel for the sports title to notify its fans that an incident took place involving a participant acting in an "improper" way, something that it now notes will see action being taken in the future should anything similar happen again.

The exact nature of the incident has not been elaborated upon, nor has the identity of the person involved been mentioned, or the event which it happened at been referenced. However, we do know that the last batch of Club Finals took place earlier this month, with the AC Milan and the Inter Milan events happening on May 14 and 16.

Konami explains: "We have discovered that a participant has engaged in improper behaviour. We require that all persons participating in the competitions hosted by our company play in a fair manner. No form of improper behaviour will be tolerated whatsoever. In the event that such misconduct is discovered, strict measures will be enforced."

It also notes that "we will continue to make every effort to manage competitions so that all participants can take part with peace of mind. We ask for your understanding and cooperation in that regard."

As for what's next for competitive eFootball, the World Finals will be happening in July, where the top players from the respective clubs (including Manchester United, Arsenal FC, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Bayern Munich, and FC Barcelona), will all be batting it out for trophies and prize money.