HQ

eFootball, the free-to-play football game by Konami, already had Leo Messi and Neymar Jr. as their main ambassadors, and now Konami has announced that Luis Suárez joins them in the promotion of the game.

The "MSN", the Barcelona's "trident" or big three between 2014 and 2017, has been reunited in the game, and feature in a new spot where Messi and Suárez play an online co-op game with Neymar, obviously using FC Barcelona.

In the years the Argentinina, Uruguayan and Brazilian played together at Barcelona, they became the bes striker trio in Europe, scoring 131 goals in 2015/16 season.

Now, Messi and Suárez play together at Inter Miami, the MLS leader last regular season (although unexpectedly eliminated from the finals).

eFootball is Konami's reinvented Pro Evolution Soccer. Since 20211, it used to have a year in the title (like eFootball 2024 last year) but the current version, released September 12, 2024, is simply titles eFootball and is free to play on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X and Xbox One.