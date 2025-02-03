Konami relives those great memories of high school love with Tokimeki Memorial

Remakes and remasters are one of the most important parts of the video game industry at the moment. Konami, which has been recovering sensations in recent years, also knows this, and that is why it is bringing back a saga from the 90s thanks to Tokimeki Memorial: forever with you Emotional, the remaster that aims to convey the anime style characteristic of classic Japanese visual novels.

The saga is known for its dating simulation system, where our protagonist has to organise his day in relation to the activities he does in high school. These can be sports or academic, depending on which statistic the player wants to improve, in order to become more attractive to the opposite sex. In addition, he has to arrange dates with different characters in the game in order to get someone to declare her love for him at the end of the high school stage (where the game ends).

The news comes with a bit of a tail, because it was announced a few months ago, specifically in August 2024, generating expectations among fans of the saga. This morning, finally, they have been able to note down the release date, which has turned out to be May 8 of this year in Japan. The game will be coming to Nintendo Switch, although we don't know if it will be coming to Switch 2 as well - Nintendo has not yet allowed third parties to announce "also in development for Switch 2" despite officially unveiling the console. The title will be released in two versions, the standard version priced at ¥6600 (around €40) and a deluxe edition, which includes digital content such as the soundtrack to the original 1994 and 1995 game, the game's opening without subtitles and a collection of 280 artworks, priced at ¥9680 (around €60).

This information has come from a trailer released by Konami themselves showing some of the game's features. The most important one is the inclusion of the Emotional Voice System (EVS), where characters speak to you by name. This feature comes with some names included, but if you have an internet connection, you will be able to create new ones. The other feature is the ability to change character artwork during events and appointments, with four possible combinations: original graphics only, include the new source and new graphics only, or stick to the new assets.

Here's the trailer so you can enjoy it for yourselves!