Konami reiterates that there is no "scripting" in eFootball and announces the Master League event for April

HQ

Shortly before the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase where eFootball Kick-Off! for Switch 2 was announced, Konami published a new instalment of its eFootball Connect show, specifically a Spotlight Interview to review the current status of the title based on questions raised by players. This makes sense, as they are two different games: the free-to-play multi-platform title that is approaching one billion downloads and the new edition for the Nintendo console that will be released as a separate game in the summer.

In the video below, general manager Seitaro Kimura and general producer Junichi Taya sit down together. Together, they explain what can and cannot be done in the short term due to technical limitations, clarify recurring questions, and outline areas of work focused on improving the online experience and bringing more life to content that players miss or want to see reinforced, always based on in-game surveys and telemetry data.

"Isn't that Castolo?"

Official: Konami announces the new Master League format in eFootball and four other key points

If you've come to learn more about the Master League, the video covers this topic from minute 11:45 to 16:30.



Master League: they confirm that they have been working for a long time on how to fit it into the current eFootball and announce a "Master League Event", instead of a Master League Mode, which combines the classic idea (transfers, season, team growth) with the current Dream Team/Ideal Team core, with nods to classic names (e.g. Castolo and Minanda or Lombardi's father, who are shown in a development screenshot). "We know there is a lot of anticipation," say the Japanese, who announce that the Master League Event is coming in April.

Multiplatform and mobile controllers: cross-play between consoles and PCs already exists, but mobile vs. console is much more complicated due to hardware and controls; even so, they announce/explain compatibility with mobile controllers (according to the video, in an imminent update).

Edit mode: they acknowledge that it is in high demand, but explain that it is not in their plans for security reasons (historically, files/viruses) and copyright, as well as the fact that they are now prioritising licences and "live updates".

Servers and online: they say they are reviewing and updating servers based on post-match surveys and data; they mention the launch of a regional server (in the video they mention Thailand) and that they want to improve more regions.

Controversies and community requests: they deny that there is an intentional "script" that favours anyone (they attribute part of the feeling to fatigue/skills and cursor change corrections); they also collect feedback to make POTWs more "special" and talk about the limitation of player spaces (due to server capacity), with the intention of gradually expanding them.

