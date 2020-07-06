Konami pushing ahead with Euro 2020 DLC plans in PES 2020

You're watching Advertisements

Euro 2020 might be Euro 2021 now, but that hasn't stopped Konami from running with its Euro DLC for both the console and mobile versions of eFootball PES 2020. In fact, the PES team is looking to make the most of a frustrating situation with a series of timed events to take place over the next few weeks, including the headline Matchday mode that's running from July 13 to August 23. Here's the official list and a few details:

UEFA EURO 2020 Matchday: July 13th - August 23rd

Special Login Campaign between July 6th - July 27th to get a weekly bonus of 300 myClub

coins, with a maximum of 900 myClub coins available and during July 9nd - July 27th login to

get EURO Legends as free gifts.

UEFA EURO 2020 Matchday Predict-The-Winner Campaign: From August 11th

POTW - UEFA EURO 2020: From early August

National Teams Selection (Featured Players): July 6th - July 23rd

-England, Netherlands, Russia: July 6th - July 9th

-Belgium, France, Italy: July 13th - July 16th

-Spain, Germany, Portugal: July 20th - July 23rd

LEGENDS: European National Teams: July 9th - July 27th - European National Teams will

include players that previously competed in UEFA EURO tournaments, starting July 2nd and

released before the Matchday events start

Matchday, which takes inspiration from the real-world fixture list, will feature up to three matches per day, with players picking a team and then playing for a place in the last 16 (and beyond) in this online mode.

The DLC for Euro 2020 is available to download on all versions of the game.