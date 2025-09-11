Konami prepares an hour and a half showcase of Suikoden at Tokyo Game Show

HQ

Little by little we are getting more and more rumours and confirmations about announcements and companies that will be present at the next big video game event, the Tokyo Game Show. This year the presence of big companies is higher than in previous editions, which undoubtedly augurs some interesting surprises at the event. It is quite possible that we will also be able to add some release dates to the calendar, and one of them could be the next instalment of the Suikoden franchise.

Konami has announced that it will be holding a Suikoden Live Broadcast on September 27th at 4:00 BST/5:00 CEST at the Tokyo Game Show itself. The event will last 90 minutes and no details have yet been shared about its content. However, fans of the renowned JPRG series know that the release date for the next instalment in the series, Suikoden: Star Leap, has yet to be revealed. A title originally announced for Android and iOS only, but which now also has a Steam page, meaning that a PC version is confirmed.

We'll have to stay tuned to see if this event unveils the release of this new instalment, and also to see if there are any more platforms to be announced.

Are you looking forward to more Suikoden?