Konami is releasing a Yu-Gi-Oh! collection for Switch and PC

Konami is releasing a new collection of Yu-Gi-Oh! titles for PC and Nintendo Switch.

As of present, the collection will only be released in Japan and only two of its included games have been confirmed. These are: Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 4: Battle of the Great Duelist and Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 6: Expert 2. Both of the aforementioned games have only been released in Japan. Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 4: Battle of the Great Duelist was released in 2000 for the Game Boy Color and Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 6: Expert 2 released in 2001 for the Game Boy Advance.

As reported by Nintendo Life, the name of the collection in English roughly translates to Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection, but this might not be the official title.