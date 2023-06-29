Konami is marking 28 years of football with month-long eFootball 2023 event

HQ

Konami has now kicked off the celebrations that mark 28 years of the Japanese company developing football video games. The event, which will last for around a month, will see eFootball 2023 being bolstered with new campaigns, game modes, challenges, and will see fans able to partake in a bunch of different giveaways.

Starting today and running until July 27, the 28th Anniversary celebration will see the full introduction of the cooperative mode, which will even feature its own campaign starting on July 13, allowing players to earn some rewards for teaming up with other players.

To add to this, there will be a Legend Challenge Event and a Golden Goal Challenge Event, asking players to take on club champions from Europe's top leagues, and playing for the Golden Goal in a match, respectively.

Running the full duration of the event will be The eFootball Festival campaign that will open access to Epic Players, Show Time contracts, up to 440,000 GP, and 200 Coins.

What part of the 28th Anniversary event will you be checking out first?