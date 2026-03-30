Konami is increasing the base salary for its employees for the fifth year running

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Konami has been on a comeback surge as of late, returning to the video game world to great effect by delivering a collection of outstanding titles, including remakes of some of its greatest and most acclaimed projects. This effort is just the start of Konami's plans clearly and we say this as the Japanese company continues to invest and show its commitment to the game sector by rewarding staff and setting an improved base for prospective employees.

As per VGC, it's reported that Konami has increased the base starting salary for its employees for the fifth year running, increasing how much employees earn per month by ¥5,000 a month (around £300 a year). Again, this is just the very base starting salary.

To add to this, the starting salary for any university graduate joining Konami has been significantly improved from ¥240,000 a month to ¥310,000 a month, an increase of just shy of 30%.

Konami has spoken about this decision, adding: "This will enable us to offer competitive compensation for new recruits and create an environment where talented employees can thrive with a sense of satisfaction in their work."

Considering Konami has some major anticipated projects lined up for 2026, including Darwin's Paradox later this week and also Silent Hill: Townfall and Castlevania: Belmont's Curse, all the signs are suggesting that a sixth year of increased salary could be on the cards too.