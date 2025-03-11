Konami is hosting a Silent Hill Transmission later this week

HQ

Now that Silent Hill 2 Remake is behind us, you might be clamouring for more information on the future of the horror franchise and what else Konami has planned for it. The good news is that we'll be getting a big blowout of news later this week, as a Silent Hill Transmission stream has been announced.

The broadcast will focus mainly on Silent Hill f by the looks of things, as Konami states that it will "uncover" the game during the show. As per whether there will be anything else remains unclear, but if you do intend to catch the action as it unfolds, you might want to mark 23:00 GMT on March 13 / 00:00 CET on March 14 to your calendar, as that is when the show will happen.

Are you excited for more Silent Hill news?