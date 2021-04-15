Konami is bringing back this classic Famicom title from the grave

You're watching Advertisements

Konami's appearance during yesterday's Nintendo Indie World Showcase was a pretty surprising one, but the game that it showcased really had us intrigued. GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon is a remake of an NES platformer that released in 1987 and never made its way over to the west. The game sports a gorgeous artstyle similar to Okami, and its gameplay is said to be a mix of roguelike and metroidvania elements.

The game's Steam description reads: "Getsu Fuma Descends It has been 1000 years since the first leader of the Getsu clan defeated the demon lord Ryukotsuki, driving demons back into Hell and restoring order to the world. But when Ryukotsuki abruptly returns and all hell breaks loose, it falls unto a new hero to rise against the threat."

GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon will launch in early access on Steam on May 13, and it will later make a full release on Switch and PC sometime in 2022. You can check out the trailer show during yesterday's Indie World Showcase in the video above.