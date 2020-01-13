Konami introduces new IP for Switch called Solomon Program

A new game by Konami is heading Nintendo Switch, a new report has seemed to confirm. Solomon Program is a game about battling monsters with programs, in a style that's apparently not too far away from the likes of Pokémon or Digimon.

CoroCoro Online has briefly introduced the title, which will land alongside a new manga included in future issues of CoroCoro Magazine. The description is somewhat mysterious, but looking at the first poster, we can see that it features a few of the creatures set to appear in the game. We also get a first look at Beta, the main character set to star in the comic.

We won't have to wait too much longer to know more about the game either, as Konami is sharing demo keys for Solomon Program in the next issue of MiraCoro Comic, which is set to hit Japanese stores next Friday, on January 17. Stay tuned for the full reveal.